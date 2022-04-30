Galchenyuk notched a pair of assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.
Galchenyuk set up both of Shayne Gostisbehere's goals as the Coyotes bounced back from a four-goal deficit for the shocking win. The 28-year-old Galchenyuk logged a goal and four helpers in his last seven games this season. He finished the campaign at 21 points, 89 shots, a minus-11 rating and 67 hits in 60 outings. He's played with five teams over the last three seasons, so it's unclear if he showed enough to earn another contract from the Coyotes.
