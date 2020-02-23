Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Five points in last five games
Keller scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 7-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Keller has five points in his last five games, but just eight points in his last 21 games. The talent is clearly there, but right now, he's struggling. It was a nice game, but we need to see Keller gain consistency before we recommend activation.
