Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Back from conditioning stint
Kuemper was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Tucson on Sunday, Matt Layman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kuemper played for the Roadrunners on Saturday night, steering away 26 of 28 shots in the loss. The 29-year-old is ready for game action, and now he'll just need to be activated from IR before returning to an NHL contest. He'll likely get the nod Tuesday versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.