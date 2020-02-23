Kuemper was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Tucson on Sunday, Matt Layman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kuemper played for the Roadrunners on Saturday night, steering away 26 of 28 shots in the loss. The 29-year-old is ready for game action, and now he'll just need to be activated from IR before returning to an NHL contest. He'll likely get the nod Tuesday versus the Panthers.