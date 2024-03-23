Guenther scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken.

Guenther extended his point streak to four games at a great time, tallying at 4:12 of overtime to complete the Coyotes' comeback win. The winger has two goals and two assists during his active streak. He's up to 11 goals -- including three game-winners -- while adding 11 assists, 79 shots on net, 25 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances. Guenther's strong play has earned him a spot on the second line, and he could stick there for the rest of the campaign.