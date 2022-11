Moser posted an assist, three hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Moser set up Clayton Keller's third-period tally, which was it for the Coyotes' offense in this contest. Over the last five games, Moser has racked up four helpers. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Coyotes' most important defensemen with nine points, 19 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 16 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 16 outings this season.