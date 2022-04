Moser posted an assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Moser finished the season well with three points and 19 blocks in 10 games after he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman ended his rookie season with 15 points, 55 blocked shots, 40 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in a top-four role through 43 appearances. He should be favored for a roster spot in 2022-23, especially if Jakob Chychrun (ankle) is traded away in the offseason.