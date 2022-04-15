Vejmelka allowed six goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Vejmelka lasted only two periods before head coach Andre Tourigny inserted Harri Sateri for the final 20 minutes. Vejmelka has now given up a half-dozen goals in each of his last three appearances -- it's possible the 25-year-old rookie is running out of steam late in the season. He's down to 12-30-2 with a 3.62 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 46 outings. The Coyotes' next game is a tough one Saturday versus the Flames.