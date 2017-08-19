Wood is an option for the Coyotes, who have lost the highly touted defenseman Jakob Chychrun to a knee injury for an indefinite period of time, Arizona Sports reports.

The 'Yotes signed Wood to a three-year, entry-level contract this past March. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he's an imposing presence from the back line, and is fresh off a season with the AHL's Roadrunners that included 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games. However, he turned in a minus-23 rating that same year, suggesting that his own-zone play needs refining. For now, fantasy owners should at least consider the 2014 third-round pick -- originally drafted by the Avalanche -- as a potential keeper option.