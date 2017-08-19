Coyotes' Kyle Wood: Possible replacement for Chychrun
Wood is an option for the Coyotes, who have lost the highly touted defenseman Jakob Chychrun to a knee injury for an indefinite period of time, Arizona Sports reports.
The 'Yotes signed Wood to a three-year, entry-level contract this past March. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he's an imposing presence from the back line, and is fresh off a season with the AHL's Roadrunners that included 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games. However, he turned in a minus-23 rating that same year, suggesting that his own-zone play needs refining. For now, fantasy owners should at least consider the 2014 third-round pick -- originally drafted by the Avalanche -- as a potential keeper option.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...