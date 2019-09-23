Hurricanes' Kyle Wood: Waived for assignment
The Devils waived Wood for the purpose of assignment to AHL Binghamton on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Wood spent last year with AHL San Jose, recording 35 points and 47 PIM in 68 games. The 23-year-old was a long shot to make the big club's roster anyway after the addition of Jake Gardiner, but he could be recalled if the Hurricanes' blue line runs into the injury bug.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.