O'Brien (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

O'Brien will miss Friday's game against the Hurricanes, but he'll be eligible to return as soon as Sunday against the Avalanche. Either way, the 29-year-old forward has notched just eight points through 49 contests this season, so fantasy managers outside of deep banger leagues -- O'Brien has 116 PIM and 126 hits this season -- shouldn't need to track his status.