O'Brien logged three points, 139 hits, 106 PIM and 36 shots on net in a career-high 39 games this season.

O'Brien, 27, is as tough as ever, but he's unlikely to ever be much more than a fourth-liner. The Coyotes signed him two a two-year extension in March, so he'll be around as a veteran presence for the rebuilding team. His ability as an enforcer should help protect the Coyotes' prospects, but O'Brien's unlikely to be of interest in any fantasy formats.