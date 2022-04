Ritchie (upper body) was scratched from the lineup Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.

Ritchie was listed on the initial lineup sheet, but he was a late scratch and replaced by Michael Carcone for this contest. The Coyotes designated Ritchie as day-to-day going forward. They now have only 11 healthy forwards on the roster unless one is cleared to play prior to Friday's game versus the Capitals.