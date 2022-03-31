Ritchie scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Ritchie received a bump up to the top line as injuries continue to pile up for the Coyotes. He did well with the added usage, scoring in the first period to erase the only deficit the Coyotes faced in the contest. Ritchie has three goals in his last five outings, and he's up to 19 points, 82 shots on net, 127 hits and a minus-3 rating in 49 outings overall when accounting for his time with the Maple Leafs to begin the season.