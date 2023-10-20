Durzi tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Durzi picked up his first assist of the year on Michael Carcone's goal in the second period before adding a tally of his own in the third on the power play, capping Arizona's 6-2 victory. The 24-year-old Durzi is off to a good start with the Coyotes, tallying two goals (both on the man advantage) and three points through his first four games. He's a potential break-out candidate this season, averaging 23:40 minutes to start the year while working on Arizona's first power-play unit.