Schmid was summoned from AHL Utica on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, Isaac Poulter was returned to the minors. Schmid stopped 17 of 19 shots in a 2-1 loss to Syracuse on Friday after being sent to the AHL on Wednesday. He hadn't been in net for New Jersey since Dec. 21, so that extra work allowed him to shake off some rust. Nico Daws started for the Devils on Saturday, so Schmid might play between the pipes in Sunday's home game against Tampa Bay.