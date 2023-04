Schmid stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Schmid was excellent again Monday, allowing one goal on 23 shots as the Devils evened the series 2-2. The 22-year-old Schmid has won back-to-back road starts, allowing just two goals on 59 shots since replacing Vitek Vanecek in the crease prior to Game 3. Schmid made 18 starts in the regular season, going 9-5-2 with a .922 save percentage. He'll almost certainly be back in goal for Game 5 in New Jersey.