Hamilton (lower body) is considered day-to-day but is not expected to be in Friday's lineup against the Kings, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss against the Ducks. Head coach Lindy Ruff stressed that it's a "common" day-to-day injury, so it's possible that he returns Saturday in San Jose or even sneaks into the lineup Friday. Assuming he misses at least a game, Mason Geertsen or Christian Jaros should enter the lineup.