Hamilton (undisclosed) did not finish Thursday's game versus the Canadiens and will be evaluated further, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated by head coach Sheldon Keefe. The Devils' next game is a matinee versus the Penguins on Saturday. If Hamilton can't play, Colton White is the extra defenseman available to take his place.

