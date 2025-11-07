Hamilton (undisclosed) did not finish Thursday's game versus the Canadiens and will be evaluated further, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated by head coach Sheldon Keefe. The Devils' next game is a matinee versus the Penguins on Saturday. If Hamilton can't play, Colton White is the extra defenseman available to take his place.