Hamilton pocketed two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

After trade rumors were kicked into overdrive Sunday when Hamilton was a healthy scratch, the blueliner drew back into the lineup Monday and produced his first multi-point performance since Oct. 30. It's been a tough season for the 32-year-old, who has just five goals and 12 points in 41 games, and a change of scenery might be what Hamilton needs -- assuming the Devils can find a taker for his contract, which has two years at a $9 million AAV remaining on it.