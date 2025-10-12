Dadonov (hand) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Dadonov sustained the injury in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina. He won't be eligible to return until at least Saturday against Edmonton after going on the IR list, but an exact timeline for his return remains unclear. Dadonov logged only 9:32 of ice time in New Jersey's season opener versus the Hurricanes, failing to earn a point while posting two shots on net and two blocked shots.