Markstrom stopped 15 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Islanders.

Markstrom has lost in the three outings he's played against the Islanders this season (0-2-1), but this was also his worst outing of the season by any imaginable measure. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back in his next start. Since he's been splitting the workload in the Devils' crease with Jake Allen, it wouldn't be surprising if Markstrom gets his next call when facing the Jets on Sunday, Jan. 11.