Markstrom is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has a 15-14-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .884 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2025-26. He stopped 33 of 36 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh in his last start Thursday. St. Louis went 1-7-1 in its final nine games before the Olympic break, but it started off the post-Olympic schedule on a positive note with a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Thursday.