Kahkonen is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Saturday, per Devils play-by-play announcer Bill Spaulding.

Kahkonen stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers in his Devils debut on Monday after being acquired from San Jose on March 8. He has a 6-21-3 record, 3.76 GAA and .895 save percentage in 32 appearances in 2023-24. The Coyotes, who are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.91 goals per game, should be a favorable matchup for Kahkonen.