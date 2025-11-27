Hughes had an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Hughes picked up a secondary helper on Nico Hischier's power-play tally midway through the second period. With the apple, Hughes raised his total to 13 assists, 14 points, 48 shots on goal and 21 blocks through 23 games this season. His helper Wednesday raised his point streak to three games, and he has seven points in his last eight contests. The 22-year-old blueliner has taken on a sizable amount of extra ice time this season and is tracking for a career year. While Dougie Hamilton currently holds a spot on the team's top power-play unit, more performances such as Wednesday's could lead Hughes back into that role by the end of the season. Look for the young defenseman to challenge 50 points for the first time in his three-year career.