Hughes logged an assist and scored the winning goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Hughes picked up his first NHL point with an assist on Eric Haula's goal late in the first period. He'd later score his first goal, weaving through Washington's defense before grabbing his own rebound and depositing a wraparound to score the overtime winner 4:33 into the extra frame. It's an encouraging way to end the regular season for the 19-year-old blueliner, who logged 21:13 minutes in his second NHL contest. It'll be interesting to see if the Devils elect to dress Hughes when they open the postseason against the Rangers.