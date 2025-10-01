Hughes agreed to terms on a seven-year, $63 million contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Hughes and the Devils were finally able to resolve the contract dispute that kept the defenseman out for the entirety of the preseason. It's possible the 22-year-old New Hampshire native will still see action against the Flyers on Saturday in the preseason finale. Hughes has reached the 40-point threshold in each of his first two full NHL seasons and shows no sign of slowing down heading into 2025-26.