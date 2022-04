McLeod notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

McLeod helped out on goals by Jesper Bratt and Damon Severson in this contest. This was McLeod's third multi-point effort of the season. The 24-year-old center is still stuck in a 26-game goal drought, but he's up to 18 points, 75 shots on net, 130 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 70 appearances. He'll likely continue to log bottom-six minutes as he has for much of the campaign.