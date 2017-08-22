Devils' Michael McLeod: Looking to seize NHL role in 2017-18

McLeod will compete for a spot on the Devils' Opening Night roster, NJ.com reports.

New Jersey could unleash its 2016 first-round draft choice right away, as venerable pivot Travis Zajac is expected to be out for 4-to-6 months with a torn left pectoral muscle sustained in training last week. "Him being out is a huge blow for the team, but it doesn't really change my mindset," McLeod said. "I wasn't going to take his spot or anything. I'm just going into training camp, trying to work as hard as I can and see what happens from there. I'll go in there with a positive mindset and show the team what I can do." The 19-year-old was named the OHL Cup's Most Valuable Player in 2014 and he dropped 100 points (38 goals, 62 assists) over 77 games -- including postseason action -- for the Mississauga Steelheads in 2016-17, making him an attractive dynasty option in fantasy.