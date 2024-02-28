Daws allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Daws allowed the first and last goals in the game, but he received plenty of support from his teammates in between. This was his fifth win in his last eight outings, though he's allowed at least three goals in four of those games. The 23-year-old is at 8-8-0 with a 3.21 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 16 appearances. Daws is likely to continue working as the Devils' No. 1 goalie until either Vitek Vanecek (lower body) returns or the team makes a trade for a more established netminder.