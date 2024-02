Daws will guard the home goal versus LA on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws has been excellent of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Kraken and the Predators while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder will try to secure a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Kings team that's played well on the road this season, going 15-7-4.