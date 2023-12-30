Daws turned aside 25 of 27 shots in a 6-2 victory over Ottawa on Friday.

Daws was making his NHL season debut after posting a 2.39 GAA and a .929 save percentage through three contests with AHL Utica this season. He's getting this opportunity because Akira Schmid has struggled to the point where he was reassigned to Utica on Thursday. Vitek Vanecek remains with New Jersey, but he's done poorly as well, posting a 3.26 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 22 outings this year. If Daws can replicate his success against the Senators with any kind of consistency, then there might be an opening for him to snatch a meaningful role with the Devils.