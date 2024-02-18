Daws stopped 44 of 47 shots in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Flyers.

Daws was excellent in New Jersey's win at MetLife Stadium, making a season-high 44 saves, including 24 in the second period, en route to his third win in four starts -- he's posted a .941 save percentage in that span while filling in for Vitek Vanecek (lower body). The 23-year-old Daws is now 6-6-0 with a .912 save percentage and 2.93 GAA this season. He'd likely be back in net Wednesday on the road in Washington if Vanecek remains unavailable.