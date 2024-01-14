Daws made 36 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

A Sam Reinhart power-play tally in the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but otherwise Daws was in full control. The 23-year-old netminder has won three of four starts since being called up from AHL Utica, allowing 11 goals on 131 shots (.916 save percentage), and while he's working in a timeshare with Vitek Vanecek at the moment, Vanecek's 3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage since the beginning of December have left the door open for Daws to potentially seize the top job in the Devils' crease.