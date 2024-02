Daws will protect the road goal versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws has been sharp lately, winning three of his last four games while allowing a total of eight goals in that span. He stopped 45 of 48 shots in a 6-3 win over the Flyers in Saturday's Stadium Series game. Daws figures to be the Devils' top goalie until Vitek Vanecek (lower body) is activated from injured reserve.