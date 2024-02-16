Daws stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

After a scoreless first period the two teams traded goals in the second, before a Quentin Byfield power-play tally in the third proved to be the difference. Daws has started three straight games while Vitek Vanecek (lower body) has been sidelined, and the 23-year-old netminder has dazzled by allowing only five goals on 89 shots (.944 save percentage). Vanecek could return next week, but the duo might move into a timeshare given Daws' current form.