Hischier scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Hischier ended a three-game skid with the effort. He has three multi-point efforts over his last six outings. The 27-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 39 points (14 on the power play), 129 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating through 51 contests. Hischier's farther back from a point-per-game pace this season than he has been in the last three years, but he should still be able to reach the 60-point threshold.