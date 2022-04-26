Hischier (illness) is not in Tuesday's lineup against Ottawa, per the NHL's media site.
Hischier will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday in Carolina. The 23-year-old has tallied a career-high 59 points while averaging 19:21 of ice time this season.
