Hischier stretched the Devils' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The 27-year-old center has scored in consecutive contests to snap out of a 13-game goal drought, a span in which he managed just five assists and a minus-10 rating. He's up to 12 goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 31 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 41 outings this season.