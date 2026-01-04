Devils' Nico Hischier: Strikes on power play again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hischier scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Hischier stretched the Devils' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The 27-year-old center has scored in consecutive contests to snap out of a 13-game goal drought, a span in which he managed just five assists and a minus-10 rating. He's up to 12 goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 31 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 41 outings this season.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Nets PP goal•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Distributes helper on lone goal•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Goal streak at four games•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Multi-point game streak at three•