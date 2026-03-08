Hischier scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Hischier has earned two goals and two assists over his last four games. His tally Saturday was his first power-play point since Jan. 23 versus the Canucks. The center is up to 21 goals, 46 points, 167 shots on net, 48 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 63 appearances this season.