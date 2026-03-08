Devils' Nico Hischier: Tallies on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hischier scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Hischier has earned two goals and two assists over his last four games. His tally Saturday was his first power-play point since Jan. 23 versus the Canucks. The center is up to 21 goals, 46 points, 167 shots on net, 48 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 63 appearances this season.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two helpers in shootout win•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Hits 20-goal mark on empty-netter•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Leads Swiss into quarterfinals•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Good to go•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Game-time call Saturday•