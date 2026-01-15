Hischier scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the overtime winner, in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Kraken.

Jack Hughes sprung the Devils' captain for a breakaway in the extra frame, and Hischier was able to slide a backhand under Philipp Grubauer's arm to end the night. It was Hischier's second multi-goal performance of the season, and over the last 13 games he's collected five goals and 11 points, including three goals and two assists with the man advantage.