Hischier pocketed two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old center had a hand in tallies by Timo Meier in the first period and Arseny Gritsyuk in the second. It was Hischier's first multi-point effort since Jan. 23, snapping a sluggish 10-game stretch in which he'd managed four goals but zero helpers. On the season, Hischier's up to 20 goals and 45 points in 62 contests, putting him on pace to potentially fall short of 60 points in a full season for the first time since 2019-20.