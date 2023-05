Palat notched one goal and one assist in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Palat assisted on Nico Hischier's first goal of the playoffs in the opening minute of the second period prior to rounding out the scoring with a power-play tally at the 10:47 mark of the third period. The 32-year-old Palat didn't have a point in New Jersey's previous two contests against Carolina. He has produced three goals and four helpers through 10 games this postseason.