Palat notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Palat had gone two games without a point entering Tuesday. He helped out on a Nico Hischier equalizer early in the third period. Palat has been seeing top-six minutes since the All-Star break, so he should be in a good position to make regular contributions on offense. The winger has 20 points, 77 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-2 rating over 42 appearances this season.