Poirier was claimed off waivers by New Jersey on Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

With Dallas releasing Poirier on Saturday, New Jersey took notice and scooped him up to add to their organization depth. However, the team also opted to make room for him on the active roster by placing David Rittich on waivers. Because of this, the 24-year-old Poirier has a chance to open the season on New Jersey's Opening Night roster if Rittich is claimed off waivers by a different organization and if they favor the young netminder over Nico Daws. Poirier posted strong numbers with AHL Texas in 2025-26, where he compiled a 27-19-8 record, a 2.61 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 52 regular-season outings.