Meier notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Meier had been held off the scoresheet in four straight games after taking a personal leave of absence. The 29-year-old winger snapped the slump with a helper on Arseny Gritsyuk's game-tying tally at 3:44 of the third period. Meier is in a second-line role currently and has seen his ice time decline slightly since his absence. He's at 24 points, 114 shots, 67 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 35 appearances.