Meier (upper body) will make his New Jersey debut Sunday against Arizona, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier was acquired from San Jose a week ago but his presence in the lineup with his new team was delayed by an injury. The 26-year-old forward amassed 31 goals, 52 points, 255 shots on net and 112 hits in 57 games as a member of the Sharks this season. Meier is expected to occupy a spot on the top power-play unit, while playing alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt at even strength versus the Coyotes on Sunday.