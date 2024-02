Meier notched two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Meier's first game back in San Jose since the Sharks traded him away last February. The 27-year-old winger has six points over his last four games and appears to be finding his way on offense after a disappointing first half of the campaign. Meier is up to 26 points, 122 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-22 rating through 46 outings overall.