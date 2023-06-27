Toffoli was traded from the Flames to the Devils on Tuesday in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and the 80th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The pick was originally acquired from Columbus in the Damon Severson trade. Toffoli will get an upgrade in situation, joining a young Devils team as a veteran winger who is likely to command top-six minutes -- alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier -- and power-play time. Toffoli racked up career highs in goals (34), points (73) and power-play points (25) in a top-line role with the Flames in 2022-23.