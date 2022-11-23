site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Tyler Wotherspoon: Up with Devils
RotoWire Staff
Wotherspoon was called up from AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Wotherspoon has one assist in 13 games with the Comets this season. He hasn't suited up in NHL since he made four appearances with Calgary in 2016-17.
