Killorn scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Killorn has two points over three games since he returned from knee surgery. The 34-year-old had been on the third line, but he was promoted to the first line Wednesday. His goal tied the game at 4-4 late in the second period. He's up to 21 points, 86 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-16 rating through 37 appearances this season. Killorn should be a top-six fixture for the remainder of the campaign, especially if the Ducks offload some veterans ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.